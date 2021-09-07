Carbon-Neutral Toothbrushes
The Dr.BEST GreenClean toothbrush is an innovative oral care product that has a sustainable design for its handle, bristles and packaging. The handle of the toothbrush is made from renewable cellulose and wood-based bioplastic that comes from pine, spruce and birch trees in sustainable forests. This by-product of the paper production process is now being introduced to oral care for the first time thanks to GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH.)www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0