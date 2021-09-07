Versatile Tactical Portable Furniture

Onzie's lightweight jumper is designed with versatility in mind. With this silhouette, the movement-inspired brand focused on striking the perfect balance between style, comfort, and adaptability. The Hush Puppy Jumper is designed in Venice, CA, and made in the United States of America—like all of Onzie's products. The piece is part of the brand's elevated loungewear collection but consumers can wear it anywhere: from lounging in one's house and even during nighttime to running errands and catching up with friends over a quick coffee. The lightweight construction of the jumper allows it to be incredibly breathable and, as such, ideal for warm weather. The brand boasts that its fabric feels like cashmere and washes like cotton.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO