Versatile Tactical Portable Furniture

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatta and Helinox work in collaboration to deliver a collection full of portable furniture. Helinox is an expert in this, offering two of its most famous models as the base foundation of the capsule. Patta gives its perspective on the new angles of the Helinox Tactical Chair Two and the Tactical Table One.

