Health

Virtual Visits Preferred by Some Men

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Clinic – It’s no secret that men don’t love going to the doctor, but virtual visits may be a happy medium. According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 66% of men have tried digital healthcare in the past year and 29% said they prefer it. “It’s becoming easier and easier...

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

'We're in the messy adolescence of this experience': How the annual physical visit is shifting to virtual

Mayo Clinic, University of California San Francisco and Geisinger are among the health systems working to digitally transform the traditional, yearly physical visit into an ongoing virtual relationship with providers, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 6. Nine things to know:. 1. Thanks to an explosion of advances in digital...
HEALTH SERVICES
megadoctornews.com

Mount Sinai Researchers Use Wearable Devices to Identify Psychological Effects of Pandemic

Newswise – Health care workers with high resilience or strong emotional support were protected against the effects of stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to those who had low emotional support or resilience, according to a study published September 13 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Mount Sinai researchers also found that the number of individuals with COVID-19 in the community was a significant factor associated with stress in health care workers over time.
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Social Isolation Increases Risk of Death in Seniors Following Critical Illness

Newswise — BALTIMORE – Older adults who are socially isolated before spending time in an intensive care unit (ICU) are more likely to experience worsened disability or die when they return home after their hospitalization. That is the finding of a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
#Sleep Apnea#Color#Hispanic
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Types of Dementia and How to Recognize Their Symptoms, According to Experts

For most people, Alzheimer’s disease is the first condition they think of when they hear the word dementia—and for understandable reasons. The degenerative brain disease is the most common type of dementia, an umbrella term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that become severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. However, Alzheimer’s is far from the only one.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
azpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Technology
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HEALTH
WYTV.com

COVID antibody treatment: Who qualifies?

(WKBN) — More and more hospitals are starting to offer the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. It’s typically given through an IV or injection. An infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic said if someone is exposed to the virus, the antibodies can block the person from actually having the infection.
CLEVELAND, OH
megadoctornews.com

Rutgers Pediatrician Advocates for Continued Masking and Precautions to Reduce Risks of COVID-19 in Children

Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ – Early in the pandemic Lawrence Kleinman, MD, MPH, FAAP, professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, cautioned that children were not spared from contracting COVID-19. Dr. Kleinman and colleagues were the first to look systematically at North American children requiring ICU care because of COVID-19, and with others among the first to describe the United States’ national experience of MIS-C (multi-inflammatory syndrome in children), a serious and unusual complication that can develop even in children whose COVID-19 was asymptomatic. In the year since, Dr. Kleinman has been a leading advocate and voice for mindful COVID-19 policy that helps to protect children.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Healthline

Black and Mexican Americans Diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes at Younger Ages

Researchers say Black and Mexican Americans are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at younger ages than other groups. They note that the earlier a person develops type 2 diabetes the more likely they are to develop cardiovascular disease. Experts say health issues such as high blood pressure as well as...
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Understanding Monoclonal Antibodies Treatment for COVID-19

Cleveland Clinic – More hospitals are starting to offer monoclonal antibodies to help treat COVID-19, but how exactly does the therapy work?. “What it can theoretically do is if someone is exposed to the virus, these antibodies can block that person from actually having the infection. Or, if someone has already been infected, it helps with the infection – as long as you get it in early enough – from spreading,” explained Adarsh Bhimraj, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Surgical patients find virtual follow-up care more convenient without loss of satisfaction

Newswise – CHICAGO – Most patients who underwent laparoscopic appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) or cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder) found virtual follow-up care more convenient than traditional in-person appointments, yet equally as satisfying, according to a study published as an “article in press” on the website of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
healthday.com

ADHD Linked to Alzheimer Disease Across Generations

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and any dementia across generations, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Le Zhang, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the extent to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS

