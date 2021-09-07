CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Almost Liverpool 8: New film is a 'love letter' to Toxteth

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary about the Liverpool suburb of Toxteth has been described as a "love letter" to the area by the film's directors. Almost Liverpool 8 was inspired by photographer Don McCullin's image of a young girl jumping over a puddle in the area, captured 50 years ago. "What we...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

Matt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London. The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Having lived in London for...
MOVIES
nintendoeverything.com

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire seeing physical release on Switch

Eastasiasoft have announced not one, but two physical releases for Switch with The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire. The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel is brand new to Switch. It will first be arriving in December, with the physical version happening at a later date. Copies of the boxed version will be sold in standard and limited editions, with the latter including the game, manual, soundtrack CD, and numbered certificate in a collectors box.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Time Out Global

A love letter to London’s LGBTQ+ venues

It’s been a tough 18 months for London’s queer spaces, but then they’re used to weathering the odd storm. Our LGBTQ+ venues have survived plenty since the emergence of the modern ‘gay club’ in the early twentieth century. Back then, venues like short-lived Piccadilly Circus drinking den The Cave of the Golden Calf, lesbian hangout Gateways on the King’s Road and Covent Garden’s notorious Caravan Club provided refuge for queer Londoners in spite of constant raids and arrests.
SOCIETY
POPSUGAR

For Brown Girls With Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts Is a Love Letter to BIWOC

Eight years ago, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez founded the digital platform Latina Rebels with the intention to democratize emancipatory knowledge that has long been locked up in college classrooms. Through essays, memes, and online discussions, the writer and activist made it her purpose to share the tools that freed her from the chains of internalized sexism, racism, and classism with Black and brown women and girls. "This information should be available to everyone. It should be available quickly, and it should be digestible," the Nicaragua-born, Nashville-based author tells POPSUGAR Latina. In her debut book, For Brown Girls With Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts (Seal Press), Rodríguez continues to redistribute knowledge by penning an accessible guide for Black, Indigenous and Women of Color (BIWOC) to survive and thrive in a culture and society that intends on keeping them caged and controlled.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Richard Osman: Trying to make the world a better place

This time last year Richard Osman was at a metaphorical base camp staring up at the summit of success as he unleashed his debut novel into the world. Even with the weight of celebrity behind the Pointless and House of Games TV star, nothing was guaranteed. Making it as an...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Read the 1985 comic strip that inspired the Bechdel Test.

To know whether a movie is feminist, use the Bechdel Test: to be a feminist movie, a movie must have two women talking to each other about something other than a man. At least, that’s the stance many thinkpieces, film reviews, and even a Bechdel Test-themed film festival have taken. If you read any media criticism or are even a little online, you’ve probably heard of the Bechdel Test. But when writer and cartoonist Alison Bechdel mentioned the test in a 1985 strip of her comic Dykes To Watch Out For, she never imagined it would become this widely used.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool 8#Love Letter#Bbc North West
news3lv.com

Black Raven Films talks new film

Local Las Vegas Production company Black Raven Films is set to produce a new feature film called “Action! Action!” in downtown Las Vegas. Joining us now to talk about it is the president of Black Raven Films, Adam Kilbourn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
spiritofjefferson.com

Old Opera House: ‘Love Letters’ for everyone

“Love Letters” is not only the next show at the Old Opera House. Theatre Company and Arts Centre (OOH) but it’s also a symbolic gift to the audience after the recent cancellation of September’s production of, “Moon Over Buffalo.”. Half of ‘Moon’s’ eight cast members became sick with COVID-19, ending...
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Review: Eric Bibb’s Love Letter to a Weary Nation

A little bit of rock, a little bit of roll, a whole lot of gospel to soothe my soul… So begins bluesman Eric Bibb’s new opus, Dear America. An address to a nation fraught with division, discontent, and racial divide, Bibb takes a measured approach, opting for reason and understanding rather than anger and animosity. That’s immediately apparent in the soft, soothing tones he employs to put his message across. It’s not that he’s in denial; It seems like the whole world’s got the blues, he moans early on. So too, “Emmett’s Ghost” finds him summoning the spirit of Emmett Till and reflecting on a horror that resonates to this day.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailydead.com

Review: James Wan’s MALIGNANT is an Audacious Love Letter to Italian Horror

As someone who has been a longtime fan of James Wan’s genre output, I was extremely excited when it was announced that he was going to be giving us another original horror movie to enjoy via Malignant. And the best compliment I can give Malignant is that I went into this movie thinking it was going to be one thing, and for a good portion of the film, it very much lulls you into thinking your expectations are spot-on. But by the time the second half kicks in, Wan delivers an experience that is so shockingly weird and jaw-droppingly unexpected, that I spent most of my time with my mouth agape and cackling at a variety of moments with unfettered glee.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

A Love Letter to Britain's Crisp Flavo(u)rs

They’re fried in fat and slathered with salt, so why do Brits have such an unhealthy obsession with crisps, or what Americans would call potato chips?. While crisps (or chips) are undoubtedly popular in the States, in the UK, they’re an integral part of British culture. They’re enjoyed with a sandwich and juice box while lying in a park on a warm summer’s day and are tucked into in front of the box on a Saturday night of binge TV. They’re munched on between meals as a tasty snack and shared with friends before the main serving at a dinner party.
FOOD & DRINKS
IndieWire

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies’ Siegfried Sassoon Biopic Is a Wounded Portrait of Poetry and Self-Loathing

From a pair of dreamy memoirs about his formative years (“Distant Voices, Still Lives,” “The Long Day Closes”), an archival documentary that excavated the city in which those years were spent (“Of Time and the City”), and swooning adaptations of the novels and plays that allowed him to make sense of his own wounded soul (“The Deep Blue Sea”), Liverpudlian auteur Terence Davies has established himself as one of the most achingly personal of master filmmakers; this despite his adamant belief that his personal life is “really boring.” In a 2017 interview with IndieWire, the ever-confessional ex-Catholic insisted he’s “terrified of...
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Princess Charlotte Is Headed for Two Major Milestones When the School Year Starts

When the school year starts this fall, Princess Charlotte will begin Year 2, which means the six-year-old royal is headed for a couple of education milestones. First, Year 2 is the last year of infant or lower levels in U.K. primary schools, meaning that this school year marks the end of an era for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's only daughter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy