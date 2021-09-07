Tigard Police Log: Aug. 23-29, 2021

This week's calls include: a fight over masks, a wanted caller, and an injured and insulted bicyclist.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 7500 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street involving two shoppers physically fighting over mask wearing. A man told a woman to wear her mask properly, since it was pulled down near her chin. She refused and he began filming her and her child. She then lunged toward him. No arrests were made.

Officers responded to a report of a missing college student. The parents grew concerned after a teacher called them and said their daughter was absent from orientation and class. Her car was tracked to the mall and nearby hospitals and her roommates were contacted for leads on her whereabouts. She was located the next day.

Officers responded to a complaint about a man camping on the side of a house in the 11200 block of Southwest 84th Avenue and refusing to leave when confronted by the homeowner. The man moved along after law enforcement arrived.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Southwest 112th Avenue. The car was recovered the next day.

Officers arrested a man for assault II after he reported an unrelated theft from his vehicle to the Tualatin Police Department. During that call, it was discovered he was wanted for an assault that occurred in Tigard on Aug. 22 where he allegedly hit a victim over the head with a skateboard.

Officers responded to a report of a man who stole a package out of the hands of a mail carrier in the 7100 block of Southwest Beveland Road. The suspect and package were found. The man appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was referred to the Mental Health Response Crisis Team for follow up. The carrier didn't want to press charges.

Officers took a report from a woman who said a man she met online sexually assaulted her and then she stabbed him in the leg in self-defense. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers responded to a report of a theft at a store in the 12000 block of Southwest Main Street.

Someone stole two silver metal plates used for their loading dock.

Officers took a report of a theft at a residence in the 11400 block of Southwest 94th Avenue. A package was stolen from the front porch of the home.

An officer referred a child abuse case to the Department of Human Services involving a woman who was observed dragging a 3-year-old child by the hair in a business parking lot in the 9700 block of Southwest Shady Lane.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Officers took a report from a man who discovered someone had fraudulently opened an account in his name with a Michigan power company that was now in default. He was advised to freeze his credit files with each of the credit bureaus.

Officers took reports of catalytic converter thefts in the 10500 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue and 9900 block of Southwest North Dakota Street.

An officer observed a motorist traveling approximately 50 mph in a 35-mph speed zone on Southwest Pacific Highway near Johnson Street. Following a traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of the sound of multiple gun shots heard on Southwest 123rd Avenue near Walnut Street. Following an extensive area check, they could not locate the source of the disturbance.

Friday, Aug. 27

Officers responded to a report of a customer trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 7500 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street. The man left before law enforcement arrived.

Officers responded to a report of household items, clothes and other personal property stolen from a storage unit in the 11700 block of Southwest Warner Avenue. While at the location, a woman advised jewelry had been stolen from her unit as well. In both cases, the victims reported locking their units, and the locks were found open by the manager. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Officers responded to an alarm call at a building in the 10700 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue. A K-9 team searched the area, but they were unable to locate any suspects. The case is under investigation.

Officers took a report from a woman whose purse containing a handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11200 block of Southwest Greenburg Road. The bank alerted the victim that a credit card stolen from her purse was used at a gas station.

An officer responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a car versus bicyclist on Southwest Pacific Highway between Southwest Park Street and Walnut Street. The bicyclist couldn't stop in time when a vehicle turned in front of him and ultimately ran over his leg and hand. The driver yelled at the bicyclist and took off. The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 11400 block of Southwest 115th Avenue. A bag containing a MacBook Pro and some paperwork was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Officers responded to a car prowl in the 8800 block of Southwest Greening Lane. Several individuals had broken into a vehicle and stolen a knife. Multiple other vehicles had been targeted and rummaged through. A K-9 track was conducted, but the suspects were not located.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 13000 block of Southwest 68th Parkway.

Officer responded to a report from a woman who said while she was in her home office facing the street, she saw a man near her open a window who had his hand in a backpack and appeared to be holding a gun. She confronted him and yelled for him to leave. He quickly walked away. The K-9 team searched for the suspect but could not locate the man.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

