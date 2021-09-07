Tualatin Police Log: Aug. 24-30, 2021

This week's calls include: unmasked and highly caffeinated, a water bottle assault, and a lot of stolen cash at Motel 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers took a report of found property in the 8600 block of Southwest Sagert Street. A resident turned in a bag containing needles and drug paraphernalia.

Officers took a report of bicycle theft at the River Ridge Apartments, 17865 S.W. Pacific Hwy. The bike was unlocked and stolen overnight.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers responded to a report of a theft at Best Buy, 7041 S.W. Nyberg St. A subject struggled with loss prevention employees before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle. The suspect and getaway driver, a 34-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were both arrested for robbery III and theft I.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 17000 block of Southwest McEwan Road.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Officers responded to a report of menacing at Motel 6, 17959 S.W. McEwan Road. A handgun was displayed during a verbal argument.

Officers took a report of menacing at a company in the 9500 block of Southwest Tualatin Road after a contractor made threats to the business.

Friday, Aug. 27

Officers took a report of theft at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 8740 S.W. Sagert St. Two trailers were stolen from the location.

Officers took a report of multiple catalytic converter thefts at a business in the 17000 block of Southwest Upper Boones Ferry Road. The part was stolen cut off three company vehicles.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Officers took a report of theft III at a convenience store in the 20000 block of Southwest 115th Avenue. A man was refused service for not wearing a mask. He had already opened a can of Red Bull before paying for it. He left the opened can inside the store and exited the location.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at a residence in the 10000 block of Southwest Wasco Way. Multiple vehicles at the home were keyed by an unknown suspect.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Officers took a report of two stolen vehicles at a residence in the 6400 block of Southwest Nyberg Lane.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for assault IV at Jurgens Park on Southwest Jurgens Avenue.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for assault IV and harassment at a residence in the 9200 block of Southwest Saponi Lane after he threw a plastic water bottle at a woman, causing her lip to split and bleed.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at Durham City Park on Southwest Arkenstone Drive. The location was tagged with graffiti.

Officers took a report of aggravated theft at Motel 6, 17959 S.W. McEwan Road. A man said an unknown suspect stole $20,000 from his room.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

