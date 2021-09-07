CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carahsoft Adds Wasabi Technologies’ Cloud Storage to Government Offerings

By Nichols Martin
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal, state and local government agencies may now avail Wasabi Technologies‘ cloud storage platform through several contracting vehicles held by the information technology service management company’s partner, Carahsoft Technology. Carahsoft is offering the Wasabi product through its National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, U.S. Army Information Technology Enterprise Solutions...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

