CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy Taps Leidos to Work on Multi-Domain Radar Effort

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy has selected Leidos for an effort that seeks to provide the Marines with a multi-domain radar for a contested environment as the current radio frequency radar assets are limited in mobility and prone to detection and attacks. Leidos will work under a potential $49.4 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
suasnews.com

PteroDynamics Secures Contract with US Navy to Deliver Cargo VTOL Aircraft

PteroDynamics, an aircraft design and manufacturing company that develops innovative vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, is today announcing it has secured a contract with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to deliver 3 VTOL prototypes for the Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS (BWUAS) program. In 2018, Military Sealift...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military.com

The Air Force Is Testing A New Ship-Killing Guided Bomb

As the military shifts its attention to competing against the world's major navies, the Air Force is working on a new weapon: a ship-killing GPS-guided bomb. On Aug. 26, the Air Force Research Laboratory tested the ability to use modified 2,000-pound GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, on both stationary and moving targets on the water.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Taps BAE for Delivery of Aircraft Early Warning System Components

BAE Systems has secured a $26 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy with identification friend-or-foe transponders that will be integrated into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for enhanced situational awareness and early warning capabilities. The company said Thursday it will supply the service branch with Beamforming Networks, which is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Taps General Dynamics to Consolidate IT Help Desk Operations; Leigh Palmer Quoted

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will use cloud-based artificial intelligence to modernize and consolidate the U.S. Navy’s IT help desks under a potential four-year, $136.5 million indefinitely-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Work will focus on building a knowledge-based platform out of the service branch’s Tier-1 service desks to ensure continuous warfighter operations, General...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Avon Protection, Gentex to Deliver Head Protection Systems to Army Under $88M Contract

The U.S. Army has tapped California-headquartered Avon Protection Ceradyne and Pennsylvania-based Gentex to compete for task orders under the $87.62 million Next Generation Integrated Head Protection Systems contract. The companies, which are the only bidders for the procurement effort, will perform contract requirements through Sept. 6, 2023, at locations to...
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Business Times

RE2 receives $9.5M contract from U.S. Navy for underwater robotic arm system, its largest contract to date

The U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research has awarded RE2 Robotics a $9.5 million defense contract to enhance the development of RE2's Maritime Mine Neutralization System (M2NS), an autonomous underwater robotic arm and computer system capable of disabling mines or other improvised explosive devices found in deep seas or oceans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Taps#The U S Navy#Marines#The Department Of Defense
ExecutiveBiz

Military Vets John Abizaid, Robert Schmidle Join Epirus Advisory Board

Venture-backed defense technology startup Epirus has appointed military veterans John Abizaid and Robert Schmidle to the company’s advisory board. The appointments come as the company aims to address the Department of Defense’s need for technologies that counter unmanned aircraft system threats, Epirus said Monday. A West Point graduate, Abizaid spent...
MILITARY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Marine Corps Retiring Older Training Systems to Pursue New Tech

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facing dynamic and challenging future operating environments, the Marine Corps is betting big on new training technology to better prepare warfighters for the unexpected. Col. Luis “Lou” Lara, Marine Corps Systems Command’s program manager for training systems, said the service is employing a live-virtual-constructive paradigm to maximize...
MILITARY
KTRE

Fort Hood: Soldiers execute short-notice deployment

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -If the US Army is called to defend America or its allies, some soldiers of Fort Hood will be better prepared to go into battle than others. Soldiers with Fort Hood’s Rattler Troop 2nd Squadron 3d Cavalry Regiment, trained on how to load three eight-wheeled 18-ton Stryker vehicles aboard the Air Force’s massive C-5M Galaxy as Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Del., trained how to chaining and securing the heavy gear so it wouldn’t come loose in flight.
FORT HOOD, TX
aerotechnews.com

Construction continues across the Air Force for F-35 infrastructure

The U.S. Air Force’s newest jet fighter — the F-35 Lightning II — requires a lot of infrastructure. To that end, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antoni-Lackland, Texas, is continuing a massive, multi-year construction effort to deliver the infrastructure needed to support F-35 fighter operations at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Eielson AFB, Alaska, and RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
realcleardefense.com

The PLA Air Force’s Efforts Toward Agile Combat Employment

From late June to early July 2021, it was reported that the Western Theater Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force (PLAAF) had “recently” conducted a combat support exercise in northwestern China.[1] Although much of the exercise resembled other combat support exercises, it is notable because of its unusual stated purposes. Those purposes indicate that the PLAAF lacks the capability to operate outside its network of airbases, but they may also indicate that the PLAAF has set about emulating the U.S. Air Force’s newest operational concept.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Energetics-Focused Naval Program Lists Various Munition Tech Requirements

Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies, a public-private partnership between the U.S. Navy and the National Armaments Consortium, has posted a document listing solicited munition technologies including hypersonic weapons, Defense News reported Friday. The document contains 57 requirement statements, which officials say may equate to $100 million in solicitations. These required...
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

RE2 Robotics wins $9.5 million contract to develop underwater autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded a $9.5 million contract to Lawrenceville-based RE2 Robotics to develop autonomous systems to neutralize underwater mines and explosive devices. RE2, which announced the deal on Tuesday, plans to use a robotic system to place and attach neutralization devices to the mines or explosives — in order to keep humans from doing the dangerous work.
MILITARY
cimsec.org

Wargaming: A Tool for Naval Intelligence Analysis

Intelligence is a key enabler of wargames conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense. Intelligence analysis provides the factual backbone of wargames, from orders-of-battle and weapons system capabilities to strategy. Intelligence analysts themselves routinely play the role of adversaries in so-called “red cells.” Often, however, wargame sponsors have specific training or analytic objectives that require deviations from the most likely or most realistic “red” courses of action. Intelligence analysts playing red must therefore guess at how the adversary might respond to unusual situations or deliberately make decisions they believe are inaccurate just to support the game’s purpose. This is a source of frequent frustration for analysts and the cause of numerous gripes about the “unrealistic” nature of wargames. Rather than decrying this, analysts should embrace this fact and use wargaming to improve their assessments.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Leonardo DRS to Build Missile Threat Simulator for Air Force

The Georgia Tech Research Institute has awarded Leonardo DRS a contract to manufacture surface-to-air missile threat simulator technology for training use by the U.S. Air Force and its international military partners. Leonardo said Monday it will provide the Unmanned Threat Emitter Threat Kit 12 Remote Emitter system to the service...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
washingtonexec.com

Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin with F-35 Sustainment Contracts

The Department of Defense’s F-35 Joint Program Office has awarded Lockheed Martin’s industry team annualized contracts for fiscal years 2021-2023 to support operations and sustainment of its F-35 fleet. “Together with the F-35 Joint Program Office, we recognize the critical role the F-35 plays in supporting our customers’ global missions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Northrop Grumman Battles To Regain Prime Role In Tactical Air

The 2006 retirement of the last F-14D Tomcat knocked Northrop Grumman out of the ranks of prime contractors of U.S. fighters for the last 15 years, but perhaps not forever. An ever-expanding shopping list of new air dominance capabilities desired by U.S. and allied air forces has prompted a spurt of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

DARPA Has Selected BAE Systems to Advance Autonomy Software for Multi-Domain Mission Planning

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2021-- BAE Systems, Inc. has received a $6.5 million Phase 2 contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to further develop software that will enable semi-autonomous, multi-domain mission planning. The Phase 2 award under the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs, or ACK, program follows a successful Phase 1 demonstration.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy