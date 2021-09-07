Raytheon Completes Initial Flight Test of Air-Launched Effect Drone

PABLO AIR, a company specializing in drone logistics solutions and delivery services and a member of Born2Global Centre, will take part in the development of a drone delivery service for use in the United States. As a member of a consortium led by EVA, PABLO AIR will begin its participation in an empirical project on drone delivery in New York from April, 2022. The corridor is developed by Griffiss International Airport (GIA), Thales, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) who are in the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) Alliance. NUAIR Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in New York, supports a project that advances the UAS and AAM industries including standard development, product testing, drone integration, and real-life use-case scenarios. This venture is especially important for PABLO AIR because it essentially grants the company exclusive drone operation rights in this project.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO