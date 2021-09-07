CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytheon Completes Initial Flight Test of Air-Launched Effect Drone

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Raytheon Technologies business unit completed the initial flight test of an air-launched effects drone that it designed to meet the size, weight and power requirements of the Future Vertical Lift program of the U.S. Army. The ALE air vehicle leveraged Raytheon Missiles and Defense’s Coyote uncrewed aircraft system design...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractor#Air Defense#Raytheon Technologies#Flight Test#The Future Vertical Lift#The U S Army#Coyote#Ale
