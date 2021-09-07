CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 PS5 review

By Mick Fraser
godisageek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve reached a point now where there’s so little left in the contest between this franchise and Sniper Elite that the latter has taken to wiling away its twilight years popping zombie brains at 500 metres. This leaves Sniper: Ghost Warrior in the somewhat enviable position of being the only big franchise left that caters to fans of long-range face-redistribution. And to be perfectly fair, you’ve really got to give Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 a ten out of ten for trying, if for little else.

