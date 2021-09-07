Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 PS5 review

Top-down twin-stick shooter Clid the Snail is plenty bizarre, but is this gastropod blaster worth your time? The Finger Guns Review. Of all the creatures on Earth to choose to convert into an anthropomorphic style, a snail surely comes way down the list. Likely this is why it’s taken some 50 years of gaming history to get to one. It’s not like choosing a fox, or a hedgehog, or a gecko, or even a bandicoot – all of these have recognisable arms, legs, and faces. But snails, I mean, they have no arms or legs to begin with, just a face, a single long slimy foot, and a shell. That’s on a par with anthropomorphising a fish, or Earthworm Jim. Err, well clearly it can be done. Clid the Snail gives it a good go and the result is a sort of anti-hero version of Momaw Nadon, with antenna and a shell. If you don’t know who that is, brush up on your Star Wars lore, or just google it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO