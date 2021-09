In 2019, shortly after my tenure as director of the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, a Russian satellite began to surreptitiously shadow one of our reconnaissance satellites. At times it edged within 100 miles of our satellite, which is tantamount to tailgating in the space domain. The capabilities and intent of the Russian system remain unclear. Unintentional or not, it was the first time the Department of Defense publicly revealed an adversarial on-orbit threat.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO