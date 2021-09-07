Film Of The Last Captive Tasmanian Tiger Colorized For The First Time

One nice thing about whales — and there are many, too many to count — is that they are always surprising us. You thought the Cuvier’s beaked whale could only hold its breath for, like, 30 minutes? Try almost four hours, bitch. You thought a pod of frisky beluga boys wouldn’t invite a narwhal to join in their “social, sexual games”? Guess again, lads; they would, and they did. You thought whales couldn’t have four legs and the dumb hapless look of a Labrador crossed with a platypus? Wow, wrong again!

WILDLIFE ・ 19 DAYS AGO