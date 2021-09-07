CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Of The Last Captive Tasmanian Tiger Colorized For The First Time

By Stephen Luntz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time we can watch a thylacine, also known as a Tasmanian tiger, move in something close to living color. Originally taken in black and white, a film of Benjamin, the last confirmed member of his species, who died on September 7, 1936, has been colorized and released to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the event, as well as National Threatened Species Day, which Australia holds in commemoration of Benjamin on September 7 each year.

Comments / 1

