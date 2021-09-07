CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social care reforms ‘to push taxes to highest-ever sustained share of economy’

 7 days ago
The size of the state, with higher taxes and more spending, is set be permanently made bigger by the UK Government’s social care reforms, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

The size of the State, with higher taxes and more spending, is set to be permanently made bigger by the UK Government’s social care reforms, according to a think tank.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said Tuesday’s announcement, which includes a national insurance hike, spells higher taxes and higher spending, at around £14 billion per year.

Coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, Government spending appears set to come out of the crisis at 42.4% of national income, which is higher than before the pandemic, the IFS said.

Following just six months after the March Budget, itself the biggest tax-raising Budget since Norman Lamont's 1993 Spring Budget, today's announcements push taxes to their highest-ever sustained share of the economy

It added this follows a rise in income tax of £8 billion and in corporation tax of £17 billion in the March Budget – the biggest tax increasing Budget since spring 1993.

Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the IFS, said: “Following just six months after the March Budget, itself the biggest tax-raising Budget since Norman Lamont’s 1993 Spring Budget, today’s announcements push taxes to their highest-ever sustained share of the economy.

“Equivalently, Government spending is set to reach a record peacetime level. Long-term challenges around rising costs of health and social care means this increase in the size of the State is likely here to stay.”

Tom Waters, a senior research economist at IFS, said: “The overwhelming majority of the tax rise will fall on working-age individuals, a consequence of using national insurance rather than income tax to raise the revenue.

“This is the latest in a long line of reforms which have tilted the burden of taxation towards the earnings of working-age people and away from the incomes of pensioners.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayer ’ Alliance, said low paid workers and struggling employers will be hit hard – “laying the groundwork for more demands for cash”.

Kevin Brown, savings specialist at Scottish Friendly, said some could have their discretionary savings wiped out.

He said: “There are many families that save as little as £10 or £20 a month in an effort to build up a savings buffer or to prepare for a rainy day. But if you are earning £20,000 a year you will now pay an extra £130 in national insurance, which means some people might have nothing left over.”

This announcement clobbers workers and investors

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told the PA news agency that further tax hikes could be on the horizon.

She said: “We knew the Government was going to be hiking taxes to claw back as much money as possible after spending record peacetime sums propping up the economy during the pandemic, and this marks the first wave of bad news.

“This announcement clobbers workers and investors, and is unlikely to be the end of the bad news.

“We don’t yet know what it has up its sleeve, but we do know the tax environment for savers and investors is unlikely to get more generous in the near future. It means it’s well worth making sensible use of allowances for things like pensions and Isas while you can.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pension and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The number of people who continue to work past state pension age has grown hugely in recent years with approximately 1.28 million currently in work.

“This reflects increasing longevity and the fact that many people continue to work because they want to. It makes sense that this group also contributes to this levy.”

BBC

PM: Social care must be paid for by taxes, not borrowing

Boris Johnson has said that a "permanent investment" into social care must be paid for by taxation, rather than borrowing. He said that the social care levy would be an increase in taxes paid by both individuals and businesses. "Those who earn more, will pay more," he told MPs in...
WORLD
internationalinvestment.net

PM Johnson set to roll out tax hike for social care reforms - reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will implement a tax rise in the form of a national insurance increase, according to a report from The Telegraph, in order to fund the UK Government's social care reforms. The move, which will impact 25 million people, will contribute towards capping social care costs and...
INCOME TAX
newschain

Ministers debate national insurance hike to fund social care reforms

A Cabinet minister has stressed the need to ensure social care reforms are “adequately funded” as the Government considers a manifesto-breaking national insurance hike to cover the costs. With a long-awaited announcement of reforms touted as soon as next week, ministers have been debating how high a tax rise is...
INCOME TAX
BBC

New tax will fund health and social care reform - PM

A specific 'NHS and care tax' may well be more palatable to voters. Under Boris Johnson's plan, your payslip will feature a Health and Social Care Levy from 2023 onwards. This is the 1.25% rise in National Insurance, rebranded to underline that the money will be ringfenced for the health and care system.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson wins Cabinet backing for social care reform plans

The Prime Minister told his top team the cost of care was causing anxiety for millions. The Cabinet has backed Boris Johnson’s plans to reform health and social care funding, even though they are expected to involve a manifesto commitment-busting tax rise. The Prime Minister will set out in the...
WORLD
investing.com

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises. After spending huge amounts of money to fight...
WORLD
Nursing Times

Plans for tax rise to support NHS and reform social care

The prime minister has announced a 1.25% tax rise in order to increase funding for health and social care by £36bn over the next three years. He said this would help address the risks of “catastrophic costs” for social care. But only £5.4bn of the funding will go to social care over the initial three-year period, beginning in 2022-23.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Social care: Plans for reform in England likely this week - sources

Plans to overhaul England's social care system are likely to be unveiled this week following government talks this weekend, the BBC has been told. Boris Johnson promised to fix the social care system when he became PM. But the prime minister is facing pressure from his own MPs not to...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Social care funding pledge ‘huge opportunity missed’ for radical reform

The Government is intending to raise £5.3 billion for social care between 2022-23 and 2024-25 via a new health and social care levy. The Government’s pledge to deliver more than £5 billion for social care through a new tax is a “huge opportunity missed” and “nowhere near enough”, social care providers, think tanks and charities have said.
HEALTH
HRmagazine.co.uk

Social care tax disproportionately affects low-income workers

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new social care package, which he called "the biggest catch-up programme" in the NHS' history in the House of Commons yesterday (7 September). The 1.25 percentage point increase is expected to raise about £12bn, but it has been met with criticism from many. Neil...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

What impact will the social care reforms have on your payslip?

Reforms to tackle the care crisis and prevent families facing catastrophic costs will mean a National Insurance increase. Around one in seven adults aged 65 face lifetime care costs of more than £100,000, it has been estimated. Here is a look at how a new health and social care levy...
BUSINESS
