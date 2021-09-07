CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of the Rings Online to preview Brawler class and Legendary Item improvements this week

By Justin Olivetti
Cover picture for the articleLord of the Rings Online fans are due for a preview of their future this week, as SSG is running a preview test for two highly anticipated features. Both the much-needed legendary item revamp and the brand-new Brawler class are going onto the public test server on Wednesday. This should allow for a whole ton of data mining and answered questions about what the revamp and new class actually entail.

