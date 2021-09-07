Lord of the Rings Online to preview Brawler class and Legendary Item improvements this week

Conquest War has returned to the world of Black Desert as the pre-season has begun. MMO players will recall that this mode is basically mass territorial PvP. “Conquest War is a large-scale PvP feature in which guilds compete over territory. The guild that takes over a territory is given dominion and the right to collect an accumulated tax of the area. It is a massive battlefield where hundreds of Adventurers can participate simultaneously using various siege weapons. The Conquest War Pre-Season returns with updates after getting feedback from the participants of the previous season. Running until October 2nd, the second pre-season will no longer have the Liberation concept but ranks guilds according to scores at the end of the battle. Members of the guild that conquer a territory or score highest in the Conquest War will receive 2 billion Silver worth of Gold Bars as well as other special rewards.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO