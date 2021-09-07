CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Igaming Focus: TAM indicators — size matters

cdcgamingreports.com
 7 days ago

The size of the total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. has been a topic of some discussion for some time, and it is easy to get lost in the amount of numbers and projections being put out by all industry stakeholders. However, it is worth wondering how much the...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Igaming Focus: Has the affiliate rush started?

Louisiana newspaper The Advocate has launched an affiliate site, bet.nola.com, following legalisation of sports betting in the state in November 2020. Billed as a “new site for Louisiana’s new sports betting era,” the paper promises “a resource that gives Louisianans all the information and entertainment they can handle as it relates to sports betting and fantasy sports”. They’re even hiring sports betting and fantasy sports dedicated reporters.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Pariplay granted iGaming supplier license in West Virginia

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has been granted an iGaming supplier license in West Virginia. The approval allows Pariplay to offer its Fusion aggregation platform to licensed operators in the state, featuring over 3,000 games from leading casino games providers. The full license approval follows Pariplay's interim certification...
GAMBLING
nevadabusiness.com

Business Indicators

The “advance” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2021 grew strongly, but lower-than-expected, at an annual rate of 6.5 percent. As a result, the real GDP has now fully recovered from the COVID pandemic recession and surpassed its pre-pandemic peak. The strong growth largely reflected a 11.8 percent surge in consumer spending, which was boosted by significant injections of federal relief money. U.S. nonfarm employment continued to exhibit strong gains, adding 943,000 jobs in July. Retail sales in June posted a surprising monthly gain of 0.6 percent. June personal income also increased by 0.1 percent from last month, driven by increases in wages despite reduced government social benefits. The most recent data indicate that the U.S. economy continues to experience a stronger-than-expected recovery, but economic uncertainty remains due to constrained labor and material supplies, an uptick in inflation and the spread of the Delta variant globally.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Sally Herships, in for Stacey Vanek Smith. HERSHIPS: And we have some exciting news. We want to introduce our new reporter, producer Adrian Ma. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) ADRIAN...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
cdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Acres: Acres’ Foundation aims to improve player experience, casino profit

Acclaimed gaming inventor John Acres believes he has built the foundation for meeting an ambitious goal: doubling American casino profits within 10 years. “I’m 67 years old. The reason I get up every morning is I want to find the technology … that improves the player experience so much that twice as many players play for twice as long,” said the founder of Acres Manufacturing and a 2016 inductee to the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Scientific Games eyes less debt, more digital

Management is staying the course at Scientific Games, according to a JP Morgan investor note penned by analyst Joseph Greff, who met with top executives yesterday. Scientific’s leadership was described as “in the late innings” of divesting both its internet lottery and online sports betting divisions, although no prospective buyers were mentioned. Once the divestitures are completed, the proceeds will be reinvested in enlarging Scientific’s presence in the digital gaming space and reducing the company’s leverage.
GAMBLING
American Banker

Big banks emphasize diversity in capital markets deals

Small broker-dealer firms, especially those owned by minorities and women, haven’t always gotten a chance to play active roles in securitization deals. But that’s beginning to change as more issuers, including large banks, seek to work with smaller, more diverse investment firms on big capital markets offerings. For a women- and minority-owned firm like Siebert Williams Shank, the chance to market these transactions is an opportunity to demonstrate its placement capabilities to large institutional investors.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tam#M A#Fanduel#The Seminole Tribe#Db#Compact#Resorts World#Pointsbet
cdcgamingreports.com

Champion Gaming completes funding with reverse merger on horizon

Champion Gaming, a group led by former HBO Sports president Ken Hershman, is building the latest publicly traded sports betting company, a subscription service that plans to focus on data, analytics and video content. The group is in the process of completing a reverse merger with Prime City One Capital...
GAMBLING
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Trump warns Taliban will use US goggles for 'night fighting,' ship equipment to China to be 're-engineered'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for leaving behind U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will use U.S. military night-vision goggles to enable "night fighting," and saying the group will ship the "most sophisticated" resources to China and other adversaries to be "re-engineered." In...
POTUS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The Owner Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pay For This Anti-Biden Ad In The Wall Street Journal?

An image shared on Facebook over 2,200 times claims the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid for an anti-Joe Biden advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. Hugh Culverhouse Jr., who is listed as paying for the ad, is the son of the former owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and does not own the team. The Buccaneers are currently owned by the Glazer family, according to the team’s website.
NFL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County announced a new health order requiring patrons of certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test starting later this month. The order (.pdf), which goes into effect on September 22, applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. Officials also announced all workers in businesses affected by the health order must present proof of vaccination or undergo weekly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Washington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy