Igaming Focus: TAM indicators — size matters

The “advance” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2021 grew strongly, but lower-than-expected, at an annual rate of 6.5 percent. As a result, the real GDP has now fully recovered from the COVID pandemic recession and surpassed its pre-pandemic peak. The strong growth largely reflected a 11.8 percent surge in consumer spending, which was boosted by significant injections of federal relief money. U.S. nonfarm employment continued to exhibit strong gains, adding 943,000 jobs in July. Retail sales in June posted a surprising monthly gain of 0.6 percent. June personal income also increased by 0.1 percent from last month, driven by increases in wages despite reduced government social benefits. The most recent data indicate that the U.S. economy continues to experience a stronger-than-expected recovery, but economic uncertainty remains due to constrained labor and material supplies, an uptick in inflation and the spread of the Delta variant globally.

