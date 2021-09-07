Igaming Focus: Has the affiliate rush started?

There are signs that the regional gaming recovery is cooling (Missouri was up just 1% last month) but Indiana‘s August numbers, while not as hot as July’s, were a balmy 10% higher than 2019 as casinos grossed $203 million. Horseshoe Hammond lost a percentage point but retained the top spot with $33 million. Closing fast is Hard Rock Gary, with $30 million, while Ameristar East Chicago gained 9% to hit $21 million. Blue Chip, off to the east, sagged 11% to $12 million. Further to the south, Boyd Gaming saw even greater misfortune at Belterra Resort, plummeting 29% to $7 million. Also hard-hit was French Lick Resort, falling 26% to $6.5 million. Other revenue-negative performers were Rising Star, minus 6% to $4 million and Hollywood Lawrenceburg, down 11% to $14 million. In its last month as a Caesars Entertainment property, Caesars Southern Indiana was up 5.5% to $19 million, while Indiana Grand jumped 13% to $24 million and Harrah’s Hoosier Downs grew 12% to approach $19 million. Bally’s Corp. had a good first month at Tropicana Evansville, up 5% to $13.5 million.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO