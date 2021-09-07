CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Igaming Focus: Has the affiliate rush started?

Louisiana newspaper The Advocate has launched an affiliate site, bet.nola.com, following legalisation of sports betting in the state in November 2020. Billed as a “new site for Louisiana’s new sports betting era,” the paper promises “a resource that gives Louisianans all the information and entertainment they can handle as it relates to sports betting and fantasy sports”. They’re even hiring sports betting and fantasy sports dedicated reporters.

