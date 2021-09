Local exhibitor Kyal Browne, of Waxahachie, was among those chosen Aug. 7 to participate as a member of the 2021-22 National Roper’s Supply (NRS) Show Team. Browne’s participation and success in events such as those in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston, accompanied by her ability to professionally represent herself and other brands, made her an ideal candidate to represent NRS, a news release states.