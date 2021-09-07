CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Some in Overland Park neighborhood get hate mail over Black Lives Matter signs, pride flags

By Brian Johnson
CNN
 6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homeowners in Overland Park said they are getting hate mail for having Black Lives Matter and pride flags on their homes.

The signs and flags dot the neighborhood near Oak Park-Carpenter Elementary School.

One neighbor apparently does not like the signs. Homeowners said they were recently sent anonymous notes in all caps voicing disapproval. There's no return address.

"We're trying to promote inclusivity and just in general love, and the letters were very much the opposite of that," said Katy Penland, an Oak Park neighbor.

"I think they are scared. I think they want to hide. I think that's great because it shows that they are in the minority now," Ali Fowler said.

"And it's bringing us together. We're talking to neighbors that we would have never talked to," said Erica Sims, an Oak Park neighbor.

Some residents said they received similar hate mail last year.

"If we're just getting hate for having the sign like they definitely have a hard time, so I think it's important to show support," Fowler said.

"Makes me want to show what we stand for even more," Penland said.

Neighbors said they will buy even bigger signs in solidarity.

"I want it to stop. I want this person to know they can't get away with hate in this neighborhood," Sims said.

The neighbors said love wins, and even the person writing the letters needs love.

"With love. You do it with love," Sims said.

"Do better. We should do better as a community. Why are you hating?" Fowler said.

Neighbors have filed a report with Overland Park police as a precaution. They said they want minorities to feel supported in their community.

Sarah Locke Janssen
6d ago

we are all entitled to put those type of signs in our yard. If they make you uncomfortable then don't look at them. Sending hate mail is over the top.

