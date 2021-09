In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks extra losses if 1.1770 is cleared. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected EUR to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.1805 and 1.1850’. Our view was not wrong as EUR subsequently traded within a range of 1.1807/1.1850. The underlying tone appears to have softened and the bias for today is on the downside. A dip below 1.1795 would not be surprising but the next major support at 1.1770 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.1830 followed by 1.1850.”

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO