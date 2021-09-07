CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Isla Vista Community Services District Hires Community Engagement Director

By Indy Staff
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has hired Sydney Casler as the first Community Engagement Director. Sydney will be supporting the IVCSD’s goals to build stronger relationships within the District and the wider community while also expanding awareness and utilization of the District’s services. She will be regularly engaging, educating, and gathering feedback from community members. Sydney will take the lead in planning, developing, managing, and executing the District’s community engagement initiatives, including education, advocacy, communication, press relations, and outreach.

