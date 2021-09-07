CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Bolt’s Battery Issues Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For General Motors

By Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I read this brilliant article by Paul Fosse on why the new BYD Dolphin will convince millions to go electric, my first thought was, hmm, the Dolphin could actually be the new Corolla. The Toyota Corolla has been an unprecedented success because it is an affordable compact/subcompact car made for the masses. The Toyota Corolla is available all over the world and has been one of the top selling vehicles globally for decades. There really isn’t an electric version of this type of car yet — a vehicle that is produced en masse for the masses.

knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New $25k Car Won't Be Called Model 2

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk deserves credit as a pioneer of battery electric vehicles. His wild claims may have often proven farcical, his timelines more than a little erratic, and Tesla's build quality definitely suspect at times, but Tesla has thrust the EV into the mainstream unlike any other brand in the world. Still, the biggest problem facing global EV adoption is price. Running costs may be low, but purchase prices aren't, which is why Tesla is working towards a $25k model that will make EVs more accessible to the masses than its current cheapest offering - the Model 3.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

GM throws LG under the bus as Chevy Bolt production pauses amid recall

General Motors has lost confidence in battery supplier LG Chem after defective cells from the company caused a string of fires and sparked a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles and electric utility vehicles. The automaker recalled more than 140,000 electric cars and crossovers—every single one that the company...
BUSINESS
#Gm#Electric Motor#Saic Motor#Used Cars#Chevy Bolt#Byd Dolphin#Chinese#Corolla#Lfp#Catl#Wuling Automobile#Vw#Lg Chem#Ev#Chevrolet#Ice#The Chevrolet Spark
Fudzilla

Robot might have destroyed Chevrolet Bolt batteries

A factory robot might have been behind the case of the Chevrolet Bolt battery fires. GM announced last Friday that it was recalling every Chevrolet Bolt it had ever made, including the new electric utility vehicle model that debuted this year. After a string of fires affected Bolt models, the company traced the problem to two simultaneously occurring defects in the cars' LG Chem-made batteries.
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

Why Tesla Has Sold Over One Million Model 3 Electric Vehicles — From An Owner

First, it is an amazing accomplishment for a startup car company like Tesla to even cross 1 million sales of a single model, let alone become capable of producing a million cars per year. This has become possible at Tesla because of Tesla’s production ramp in its California factory and its China gigafactory. With the Texas gigafactory and the German gigafactory on the cusp of starting production, Tesla will soon be producing five million cars per year. Bottom line: you can’t sell cars you don’t make, and Tesla is making an incredible number of cars.
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

VW’s ID. Life Could Be the Affordable EV the Electric Car Market Needs

The Volkswagen Group, which gave us the diesel scandal, has stopped downplaying electric vehicles and is fully embracing the electric future. Cars with plugs are available from VW itself, Audi, and Porsche. There’s no battery Bentley yet, but the brand will be all-electric by 2030, with the first plug-in model in 2025. There’s already a plug-in hybrid Bentayga. And ultra-exotic Bugatti? Well, 55% of it was just acquired by Rimac, which makes only electric cars.
CARS
Telegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk shares brutally honest take on Dems’ revised EV proposal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a brutally honest take on the US Democrats’ revised EV tax credit proposal, which happens to be heavily pro-union. Musk did not hold back on his criticism, stating that the revisions were likely written by lobbyists who do not have American taxpayers’ best interests at heart. In a way, Musk’s critique is quite valid, considering that Tesla’s two best-selling cars are also recognized as two of the most American-made vehicles in the country today.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

General Motors Stock Jumps As CFO Sees Battery Recall Cost Recovery, Stable Chip Supplies

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report shares moved higher Friday after the carmaker said it expected to be reimbursed for its billion-dollar battery recall and forecast an easing of the bottleneck in global semiconductor supplies. Speaking at RBC’s Global Industrials Conference Friday, chief financial officer Paul...
gmauthority.com

GM Continues Selling Down Aged Chevy Silverado Medium Duty Models

General Motors continues to successfully sell down aged inventory of the Chevy Silverado Medium Duty truck. As of the end of July, 2020 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty inventory across U.S. Chevy dealers was around 1,000 units while 2021 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty was around 2,500 units, GM Authority has learned.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Automakers Are Not Happy With America's Latest EV Proposal

There are many EV incentives encouraging buyers to take the plunge into the world of EVs. In the US, buyers of new electric cars are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, making EVs more enticing and affordable. As reported by Reuters, US Democratic lawmakers have submitted an official proposal to increase EV federal tax credits by up to $12,500.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

GM extends shutdown of Chevy Bolt production as it investigates battery fix

General Motors will idle production of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for an additional two weeks as it investigates a battery defect that poses a fire risk in the cars. On Aug. 20, GM issued a global recall on the cars made at Orion Assembly in Orion Township. It idled the plant on Aug. 23 and expected to restart production Monday. About 1,000 hourly workers there make the Bolt EV and EUV, a subcompact electric SUV, as well as Cruise Origin self-driving test cars.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s $25k car gets update on its final name, options, and potential release date

During a recent all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided some updates on one of the company’s most ambitious vehicles yet: the ~$25,000 compact car. As per information shared by individuals familiar with the items discussed in the meeting, Musk clarified that the upcoming vehicle would not be named the “Model 2,” but it could be a car designed for Full Self-Driving with no steering wheel or physical pedals.
BUSINESS

