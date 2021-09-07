CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Barrie McKay pleased to be part of Hearts’ ‘project’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJdRP_0boptBPr00
Barrie McKay has signed for Hearts (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Barrie McKay was delighted to finally get his future sorted after joining Hearts on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old former Rangers and Nottingham Forest winger was a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer.

McKay, who has been given the number 18 shirt, will train with the squad this week ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle.

He told Hearts TV: “It’s been a long time coming.

“Obviously there was a bit interest in January and in the summer as well. The interest has been there for a while.

“I never wanted to rush into anything. I thought I had to weigh up all my options and pick the best one for me and it was Hearts.

“It was the size of the club, the way they want me to play and I have played here before and the fans are brilliant.

“They are on your back if you are in the opposition team but they get right behind their players.

“The manager, the way the club want to go, it is a project I want to be part of.”

Boss Robbie Neilson said: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get Barrie in and signed.

“I’m sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football; quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

“To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I’m really looking forward to working with Barrie.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and afar to get Barrie’s signature and we’re very happy to have done so.

“Barrie is an exciting player and one I’m sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch.

“This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

“We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hearts confirm interest in former Rangers winger Barrie McKay

Sporting director Joe Savage has confirmed that Hearts are keen on signing former Rangers winger Barrie McKay. The 26-year-old, a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer, has held talks about a possible move to Tynecastle. McKay has interest from elsewhere and is currently weighing up his options but Savage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Hearts keen on ex-Rangers winger McKay & 'hopeful' of new Souttar deal

Hearts have held "initial" signing talks with former Rangers winger Barrie McKay and offered centre-back John Souttar a new contract, sporting director Joe Savage has confirmed. McKay, capped once for Scotland, is a free agent after leaving Swansea City this summer. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan to Fleetwood...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrie Mckay
Person
Joe Savage
Person
Robbie Neilson
newschain

Robbie Neilson reveals he has been chasing Barrie McKay for years

Robbie Neilson revealed years of chasing Barrie McKay’s signature finally paid off this week when he joined Hearts. The 26-year-old former Rangers and Nottingham Forest winger, a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer, signed a two-year deal with the Gorgie club and is in contention for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Griffiths, Christie, Lennon, Dundee, McKay, Bournemouth, Hibs, Inverness, Sligo, Drogheda, Kenny, Phillips

Celtic are keeping tabs on Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny with a view to making a move for the 18-year-old next year and are also monitoring 19-year-old Drogheda midfielder Killian Phillips, who is also attracting transfer interest from overseas. (Irish Independent) Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, the 31-year-old who has joined...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barry Ferguson attributes Dom McKay exit to constant pressure of Celtic

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has attributed Dom McKay’s shock Celtic exit to the former SRU Chief being unfamiliar with the constant pressure of Celtic. The Alloa manager reckons that the departure of McKay has been spooked by the spotlight constantly being on him. Speaking to Go Radio this evening, Ferguson weighed in on the shock departure that was announced shortly before 5pm today.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nottingham Forest#Swansea#Hibernian At Tynecastle#Hearts Tv#Scottish
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McKay, Aberdeen, Ferguson, Hearts, St Johnstone

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes the scrutiny at Celtic played a factor in Dominic McKay's decision to step down as chief executive. (Sun) McKay jumped before he was pushed as others in the Celtic hierarchy felt his appointment was not working. (Record) McKay's exit after 10 weeks in post...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Simpson, Celtic, Postecoglou, McKay, Ajeti

Rangers' Jack Simpson will not be able to fill in for Connor Goldson or Filip Helander if they are unavailable to face Lyon on Thursday, as the former Bournemouth defender is not in the club's Europa League squad. Simpson replaced injured Helander in Saturday's win at St Johnstone while Goldson was self isolating. (Sun)
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin happy with ‘gamble’ on St Mirren new boys

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted pitching both of his new signings in for their debuts in Saturday’s goalless draw with Dundee United was a risky move. But he felt the performances of Connor Ronan and Matt Millar justified the decision to start them despite neither being fully fit. He...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Hearts 0-0 Hibernian: Goalkeepers key to Edinburgh clubs' fine start to season

Hearts and Hibs continued their unbeaten starts to the Scottish Premiership but only thanks to the heroics of their respective goalkeepers in a derby stalemate at Tynecastle. Craig Gordon, 38, made vital saves of varying wonder to deny Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet. And Hibs' Matt Macey thwarted Gary Mackay-Steven on three occasions, the latter especially eye-catching.
SOCCER
SkySports

Hearts 0-0 Hibs: All square in Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

Hearts and Hibs both missed out on the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership after playing out a goalless draw at Tynecastle in the first Edinburgh derby of the season. The clash between the two fierce city rivals - played in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 - ended up being a contest between the two opposing goalkeepers.
SOCCER
jerseydoesntshrink.com

Dom McKay leaving podcast reaction

‘Big’ Dom McKay has left the club, and we have teamed up with one of the PODTIMS legends to talk about the CEO’s mysterious departure. Brucehillbhoy joins Reidzo to chat about that as well as the 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend. Check it out below!
SOCCER
BBC

Hearts 0-0 Hibernian: Ding-dong derby sets promising tone for Edinburgh rivals

Pity the television editor who had to reduce the Edinburgh derby highlights to a few short minutes, for this was a frenetic game that you didn't want to end. It was a relentless joust with 30 attempts on goal, some of them repelled by world-class saves by Craig Gordon and Matt Macey, the impassable giants between the sticks.
SOCCER
BBC

Plymouth Argyle: Sheffield Wednesday win sets standard says boss Ryan Lowe

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday has set the standard he expects from his players this season. First-half goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr and a third deep in stoppage time from Ryan Law saw the Pilgrims move up to eighth place in League One.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy