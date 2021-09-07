CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiohead Reissuing 'Kid A,' 'Amnesiac' With Previously Unreleased Music

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead have finally detailed their upcoming reissue focusing on the sessions that birthed the band’s dual masterpieces, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. Kid A Mnesia — which celebrates the 20th/21st anniversary of the two albums — arrives November 5th via XL Recording. Like the stocked OK Computer 20th anniversary reissue OKNOTOK, Kid A Mnesia includes the original two LPs — Kid A, Rolling Stone’s Number One album of the 2000s, and Amnesiac — as well as a third disc, dubbed Kid Amnesiae, that features outtakes, alternate versions and unreleased music from the albums’ fruitful studio sessions.

