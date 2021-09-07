Radiohead Reissuing 'Kid A,' 'Amnesiac' With Previously Unreleased Music

Radiohead and Epic Games teased an upcoming project during the PlayStation Showcase. Seems to be a sort of interactive music experience. More from Polygon:. The trailer opens with some mumbling and assorted strings — along with a couple of hard-to-parse words from Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke — before dropping into the familiar chords of “Everything in Its Right Place,” the first track on Kid A. The trailer then gives us close ups on concrete walls with scribbled characters on them and short, mysterious messages like “glints amongst the ice.” None of it makes much sense, but it does look like a very cool setting to listen to Radiohead in.

