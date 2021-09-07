Dolphin Stranded in Retention Pond After Ida Gets Rescued

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

When a disaster like Hurricane Ida happens in the state of Louisiana, it’s a good bet that we are going to see our Lt Governor, Billy Nungesser in the forefront of recovery. He has always been an advocate for the Bayou State, and it doesn’t matter whether its a small matter, or a huge project. Nungesser has been all over south Louisiana assessing damage after Ida, and coordinating volunteers, but he still took time to get a wayward dolphin rescued, and returned back out to sea.

According to the official Lt Governor’s Facebook page, he was at the forefront of an effort to rescue the dolphin, who was obviously displaced after the hurricane. After numerous calls from citizens who stated that the very young dolphin was stuck in a retention pond in Slidell, Nungesser called upon officials to help with the rescue. He released a statement that thanked Sheriff Randy Smith , Dr. Moby Solangi of The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies , and P.j. Hahn . He said “This shows first-hand the consequences of our coastal decisions. My hope is that we can come together to find solutions that will not only protect our coast, but also protect our marine wildlife and way of life for our seafood industry workers. Huge thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

Nungesser also called upon Louisiana citizens to help those that are still in desperate need because of Ida. He listed some opportunities to help through Volunteer Louisiana, and you can see those below.