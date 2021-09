The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB) is up 29% year-to-date, but that statistic, impressive as it is, doesn’t tell the entire story. Since May, KBWB and other bank equity exchange traded funds have been trading mostly sideways. Some analysts believe that the group is poised to snap its lethargic ways and build on the upside accrued earlier this year. This means that sparks could be on the way for KBWB, which tracks the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

