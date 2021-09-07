Our Town: Memories of a summer gone by

Lisette Oropesa's Gilda and Carlos Álvarez's Rigoletto shamed by the ducal courtAll images by Ellie Kurttz. That communication Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano displays with a true magician’s sense of pace and sleight of hand, deftly transitioning from hollow comedy to ugly tragedy, alert as ever to the needs of his soloists, and the Royal Opera men’s chorus is with him all the way. On the other hand Director of Opera Oliver Mears, showing his form for the first time in a brand new Covent Garden production, seems hamstrung by the confines of a season opener which has to play to the regulars, and by the stock performances of international opera stars. That it doesn’t have to be this way is exemplified by Glyndebourne’s very recent approach to Luisa Miller, a pre-Rigoletto Verdi gem which took stripping down to the emotional essence, and demanded that an equally world-class cast played it for truth, not melodrama. That proved intensely moving, devastating even, while even the shock value here is only skin deep.

