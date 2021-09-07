CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: Here's what we know about the mu variant

By ADELA SULIMAN WASHINGTON POST
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coronavirus variant known as "mu" or "B.1.621" was designated by the World Health Organization as a "variant of interest" last week and will be monitored by the global health body as cases continue to emerge across parts of the world. It is the fifth variant of interest currently being monitored by the WHO.

