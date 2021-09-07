BlueHalo Demos Small UAS Platforms for Defense Innovation Unit Project; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

Vice President of Customer Solutions at MetroStar Systems, LLC. Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Chief Information Officer (CIO), Jack Gumtow, joins MetroStar as the Vice President of Customer Solutions. Jack will apply his knowledge of the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) to MetroStar's growing portfolio of capabilities, ensuring our federal customers achieve their mission objectives. Throughout his 34-years of federal and military service, Jack provided cutting-edge technology solutions, ensuring our warfighters had the capabilities needed to succeed. Although Jack no longer works within the federal government, he is committed to supporting their mission and success. Jack will focus on aligning MetroStar's capabilities, products, processes, and design focus to address IC capability gaps and their unique needs and requirements. He will further MetroStar's focus on our Human-Centered Design, DevSecOps, and Applied Intelligence capabilities to rapidly meet and deliver our customer needs on time and budget.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO