Huntsville, AL

BlueHalo Demos Small UAS Platforms for Defense Innovation Unit Project; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueHalo has demonstrated its Group 1 unmanned aerial systems as part of a Defense Innovation Unit project that seeks domestically produced small UAS options for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company said Thursday it met DIU’s preflight, mission planning and launch requirements during the initial demonstration...

