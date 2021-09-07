Ladies From Fairfield And Vaughn Entertain At Skyline

Have you ever noticed how many small country cemeteries there are? Each church had one, as did many farms. I was told homesteaders started these cemeteries in the winter, because they couldn’t travel far. They would start a cemetery by designating a piece of land, often by a nearby church or on their own property and lay the deceased one to rest there, usually with a cross to remember the person. I haven’t seen many in Montana, but each country church had a cemetery close by. Let me know if you know other reasons for them.