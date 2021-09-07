CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme Pad coming to Europe, shown running what appears to be stock Android

By Habeeb Onawole
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Realme Pad is launching this week as Realme’s first tablet. The tablet will be unveiled at an event on September 9 in India alongside a handful of other products. In the weeks leading up to the launch of the tablet, lots of details have surfaced, with some coming from official sources and others from leakers. Today, new details have been revealed and they come from Realme’s own CEO, Madhav Sheth.

