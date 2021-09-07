Realme Pad coming to Europe, shown running what appears to be stock Android

The new iPhone 13 series launch is finally upon us. The much-awaited day has been set for tomorrow – or September 14 to be precise – with the event being set as a virtual one. Judging from the leaks and rumors we have at hand, the new lineup will not be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Instead, the focus will be on improving on some of the existing features that fans already love and make the iPhone experience better than ever. Regardless, Apple will offer enough upgrades to ensure even an iPhone 12 user can consider getting the new model, and we have rounded up all that there’s to know about the new series below.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO