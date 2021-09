Our favorite government agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), published a post yesterday noting the Marcellus/Utica region set a new record high for natural gas production for the first six months of 2021. That caught our eye. However, it was a chart in that post that stopped us in our tracks. The chart shows pipeline takeaway capacity to other regions outside of the northeast. We always thought most of our gas went to the Southeast. Not so! The bulk of the gas flowing from the M-U goes to the Midwest.

