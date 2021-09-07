Alan Wake Remastered is happening, and soon

Remedy Entertainment announced this morning they are releasing Alan Wake Remastered, being published by Epic Games. This is going to be the most complete version of the 2010 game you can get, which will include the primary game and the two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. All of which will be newly rendered with 4K visuals along with new commentary from creative director Sam Lake. The game will be released sometime this Fall for PC on the Epic Games Store, as well as on current and next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, making this the first time the game is available on PlayStation. You can read a little bit more about it below, but Lake also released an open letter to fans about the game that you can check out here.

