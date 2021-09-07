CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Webster Middle School, High School resumes in-person learning Wednesday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Daniel Webster High School Both Webster Middle and High School will be closed, Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to staff absences.

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Daniel Webster Middle School and High School will resume in-person learning for Wednesday.

The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook after they had closed Tuesday due to staff absences.

The school stated on Facebook, “Given the fluidity of the situation, we continue to monitor staffing levels across the week to ensure that our building can open and operate safely. I will keep you updated if anything changes.”

The school did announce that students who did not pick up a packet would not be penalized.

