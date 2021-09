SAN FRANCISCO -- Here’s the side effect for the Brewers of Christian Yelich hitting again: He gets to show off his skills on the basepaths. Take Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Giants, when Yelich did his best Lorenzo Cain impersonation and scored all the way from first base on a two-out single. It was an Omar Narváez bloop hit that came off the bat at 84.6 mph, traveled 188 feet to left field and fell in front of a sliding Alex Dickerson, who inadvertently kicked it away.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO