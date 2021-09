This week’s letter highlights some of the accomplishments of Unity College alumni — in their own words. Our alumni are the manifestation of the Unity College mission, and you continue to put your skills and knowledge into practice doing important work in the areas of environmental sustainability, conservation, and more. Some of you work out in the field collecting data and conducting research to help us gain further insight into our planet and its inhabitants. Others are working to connect people to our planet by way of interpretation and education. Many of you bring your environmental and sustainability education into an existing organization, informing how they do business and helping to change their practices.

UNITY, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO