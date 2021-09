Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she intends to introduce vaccine passports at nightclubs and large events in Scotland later this month, as she warned the surge of new coronavirus cases in Scotland is “extremely concerning”.As she laid out her plans to give MSPs a vote on the vaccine passport scheme next week, Scotland’s first minister also urged the public to consider reducing contact with people and said it would be “grossly irresponsible” to rule out reimposing restrictions.Ms Sturgeon, who recently emerged from self-isolation following a negative PCR test, said an 80 per cent rise in infections over the past week...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO