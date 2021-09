CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Junior MH Summer Hegg had a game high 18 kills unofficially to help the Tommies of Thompson defeat the Cardinals 3-1 on Thursday night (25-7, 25-9, 19-25, 25-16). Thompson improves to 2-0, Carrington drops to 1-1. Thompson came out strong in the first two sets, keeping the Cardinals under double digits in points. Carrington came alive in the third set helped by Junior Haley Wolsky with some big kills and Junior Mya Schroeder with a big stuff block against Hegg. In the fourth set, Hegg had seven kills to help put the match away.

12 DAYS AGO