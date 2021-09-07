Beginning a Wellness Routine for Better Work Performance

August may have been National Wellness Month, but self-care is a lifestyle. Ahead, a peek inside our editors’ wellness routines to help inspire yours. “I’d like to confidently say that my wellness routine consists of regular meditation, yoga, drinking enough water, and taking more time to stay centered, but the only constant relaxation technique I have is my nightly bath—which I guess is better than nothing. I love, love, love anything by OSEA and currently have their Salts of the Earth Scrub ($42) in rotation. After that, I always have Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salts in stock (seriously, if you have a coupon at CVS, buy a box full and take advantage of the free delivery) and I’ve been known to not be stingy when it comes to applying my Hope Gillerman roll-on oils ($50). One somewhat big change I did make this summer was downloading the Headspace app ($13/Month); when I do one of their superfast stretches after my bath, I find that I really do sleep a whole lot better.”

