Latest Cross Country Rankings Are Out

kiwaradio.com
 7 days ago

The latest Iowa Run, Jump and Throw cross country polls are out and a the area is well represented. In 3A boys MOC Floyd Valley is #6. In the girls 3A poll Spencer is #7 with MOC Floyd Valley at 15. The 2A boys poll has Western Christian at #2 with Unity at 7, Spirit Lake at 11, Okoboji at 18 and George Little Rock Central Lyon at #20. The Girls 2A poll features Cherokee at #5 with Sibley Ocheyedan at 8, Unity at 9, Okoboji at 14 and George Little Rock at 19.

