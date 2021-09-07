Police, family seek clues in Missouri man’s shooting death

LA BELLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of an 81-year-old northeast Missouri man who was found dead from gunshot wounds seven weeks ago is offering a reward for information in the case. William Steffen was shot several times on the back porch of his farmhouse near La Belle in mid-July. KTVO reports Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said his office is treating the case as a homicide but they have no leads or suspects. Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold confirmed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The Steffen family is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case. Steffen’s son, Greg, says the family is convinced his father was killed.