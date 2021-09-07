CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Bo’s Choteau Tales

Fairfield Sun Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard these word before? Possibly you’ve said them a time or two yourself. My mother taught me about WEATHER. “Your room looks like a tornado hit it.” My mother taught me about RELIGION. “You better pray that comes out of the carpet.” My mother taught me about TIME TRAVEL. “If you don’t straighten up, I’m going to knock you into kingdom come.” My mother taught me about OSMOSIS. “Shut your mouth and eat your supper.” My mother taught me about the CIRCLE OF LIFE . “I brought you into this world, I can take you out.” My mother taught me about ENVY. “There are millions of less fortunate children in the world who don’t have wonderful life like you. My mother taught me about RECEIVING. “You are going to get it when we get home.” My mother taught me about GENEOOGY. “Shut that door … You think you were born in a barn?” My mother taught me about JUSTICE. “One day you’ll have kids … I hope they turn out just like you!” My mother taught me about LOGIC. “Because I said so that’s why.” My mother taught me about STAMINA. “You’ll sit there until your food is gone.” My mother taught me about IRONY. “If you keep crying. I’ll give you something to really cry about.”

