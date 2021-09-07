CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy Arming Surface Ships with Drone Repellent System

By Mallory Shelbourne
USNI News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP USS KANSAS CITY, OFF THE COAST OF CALIFORNIA – With the use of drones becoming more prevalent, the Navy has found a way to ensure all of its surface ships can repel unmanned aerial vehicles. The Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare system, or...

news.usni.org

