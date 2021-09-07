CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

GRADD program partners with local school districts to increase student attendance

 7 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. — In 2018, the Green River Area Development District was awarded a grant to help address educational neglect in children aged 5 to 11. The purpose of the grant is to help overcome obstacles and prevent referrals to Child Protective Services when a child has been habitually truant. The prevention program is a collaborative partnership between GRADD, DCBS/CPS, and school districts.

#School Districts#Child Protective Services

