GRADD program partners with local school districts to increase student attendance
OWENSBORO, Ky. — In 2018, the Green River Area Development District was awarded a grant to help address educational neglect in children aged 5 to 11. The purpose of the grant is to help overcome obstacles and prevent referrals to Child Protective Services when a child has been habitually truant. The prevention program is a collaborative partnership between GRADD, DCBS/CPS, and school districts.ocmonitor.com
