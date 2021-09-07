TMZ: Michael K. Williams' death, Cardi B's baby

"I’ve been thinking about my own mortality lately," wrote Williams, who died Monday at age 54. "I don’t know if it’s the recent death of my first love and first heartbreak or watching my hero ,my rock ,my mom get older every day knowing that at 93 her time here won’t be as long as it’s been maybe all of the above. It all has me wondering how will I go? Will I die alone? How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy. I may not have known every nook and cranny of Kobe’s career but the two things I did learn from watching him is that we are not what we do for living and that focus, hard work and dedication are the seeds of success. Most Importantly his untimely passing has reminded me of how fragile life is. I believe I read somewhere in a Chinese proverb 'whenever u have the chance to watch the sunset’ take it, it might be ur last” I do this because it reminds me how fast time goes, if u don’t believe me just watch the last 60 seconds of one . I’m tired of wasting time worrying about what people think of me, self doubt and fear, I’d rather trade all that in for a purpose driven life cause from where I sat in the bleachers that’s exactly what it looked like he had."

