The golden age of Girls was over almost as soon as it started. “Conceptually, the band Girls… kind of never really came together,” Christopher Owens told a reporter back in 2012. Owens was Girls’ lead singer and primary songwriter, and one of the San Francisco group’s only two permanent members; bass player and production wiz Chet “JR” White was the other constant. “I added it up once and something like 21 people had played in Girls over two albums and one EP,” Owens explained in that same interview. “That’s extremely frustrating and doesn’t really show that there ever really was a band, in my mind.” This might have been how he felt at the time, but in the minds of 21st century rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts, Girls were always a band. For a lot of us, Girls were the band. Until the day they weren’t.

