Many Alabama School Systems Changing or Considering Making Changes to Mask/Face Covering Policies

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of school systems across the state of Alabama are either making, or at least considering, changes in their mask/face covering policies. Piedmont City Schools have announced that beginning on Wednesday September 8thmasks must be worn by all staff and students while indoors during the school day also – the Ft Payne City School system has chosen to extend their face covering policy, which requires face coverings be worn inside the classroom and in buildings through October 1st. Albertville City Schools also extended their requirement to wear a mask for at least another two weeks.

