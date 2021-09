The rapper Belly was born in the Palestinian West Bank and moved to Ottawa as a kid. While he’s a big-ticket rapper by today’s standards — Belly’s list of collaborations includes stars like The Weeknd and Nas — music was the last thing on his mind as a teenager. A familiar rap origin story, he and his friends in Ottawa used to hustle to make ends meet. It might explain the rapper’s natural affinity for street-level entrepreneurs like Jay-Z, whom he now counts as one of his personal friends and mentors.

