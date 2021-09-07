CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

You Can Never Forget Michael K. Williams

By David Sims
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYr8I_0boporj800
Rodrigo Varela / Getty

First comes a whistled tune—“The Farmer in the Dell,” delivered with extra menace. Then the sight of him—Omar Little, played by Michael K. Williams, stalking the streets of Baltimore in a billowing duster concealing a shotgun. Omar was the most indelible character on The Wire, one of TV’s greatest dramas, and the show was most viewers’ introduction to Williams, a captivating screen presence who was found dead yesterday in Brooklyn at the age of 54.

Williams demonstrated versatility far beyond that one character: “Michael K. Williams Is More Than Omar From The Wire,” declared the headline of an excellent 2017 profile of the actor. But on hearing of his death, I couldn’t help but think of his swaggering entrance on that show back in 2002, when he was a near-total unknown. Though The Wire was about the impassable institutional lines drawn between cops and criminals, Omar belonged to neither world, a stickup artist who robbed drug dealers and kept to his own moral code. From the first minute, Williams spun to life a singular character who was intimidating, unpredictable, and devilishly wry—a standout in a series littered with career-best performances.

Born and raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Williams worked as a dancer and model in his 20s, scraping by with appearances in Madonna and George Michael videos. He was spotted by the rapper and actor Tupac Shakur, who lobbied for his casting in a small role in the film Bullet; he also popped up in Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead and an episode of The Sopranos. The long scar on his face, obtained in a fight when he was 25 years old, made his visage all the more transfixing: He said he landed the role of Omar in one audition.

The part was initially meant to be a recurring, not major, role, but Williams made Omar too unforgettable a character. He was an unpredictable element in a story about the inevitability of status quo, where any attempt to reform policing or drug dealing would eventually sputter and die. Omar’s individuality (he was gay at a time when crime TV was overwhelmingly straight) and his ability to carve out a somewhat moral space in an immoral world already made him fascinating. But Williams imbued him with emotional power, making Omar a figure who elicited awe and fear every time he tromped the streets, whistling.

The Wire found its Omar: ‘The Omars of the world are warriors’

Hard as it is to imagine now, The Wire was actually a little-seen show when it first aired on HBO, though its critical acclaim eventually pulled in a wider audience by the end of its run, in 2008. After The Wire, Williams worked consistently, turning in a major effort whether he was guest-starring on Law & Order or appearing in huge movies such as 12 Years a Slave and Inherent Vice. Though he shaped many fine film performances, television was where he was handed the meatiest material.

On HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, he played Chalky White, a Black gangster in 1920s Atlantic City who proudly vied for influence alongside Mafia bosses. With the TV film Bessie, he received an Emmy nomination for playing Jack Gee, the tempestuous husband of the singer Bessie Smith. In The Night Of, he collected another Emmy nod as a brutal prisoner ruling over Rikers Island. The great but underseen SundanceTV drama Hap and Leonard, based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novels, cast him as Leonard Pine, a gay Vietnam War veteran nursing anger issues and PTSD. Most recently, he secured his fifth Emmy nomination for his work as the mysterious patriarch Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

What distinguished all of Williams’s work was the deep integrity he lent any role, big or small. He played criminals, activists, professors; his characters were gay and straight, villainous and lovable. But all of them felt rooted in reality, no matter how lurid the material. Williams seemed incapable of delivering a half-hearted performance; he was too fearless an artist for that. He would sometimes return to his old neighborhood in East Flatbush—to the Vanderveer Estates (since renamed Flatbush Gardens), where he grew up—in order to research roles. He candidly discussed his issues with drug addiction, which persisted through his time on The Wire and beyond, and hosted documentary series on topics such as the juvenile justice system and black-market trade.

Williams’s focus as a public figure was on trying to connect with youths who were struggling as he once had, creating new opportunities in theater and performance, and advocating for community-led public-safety solutions. “I just want people to remember me as one cool-ass dude, you know? Someone who cared,” he once said in an interview. “And I would never want anybody to say, ‘Oh, he forgot where he came from.’ That would hurt me the most.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
HuffingtonPost

50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”. The musician promoted his latest TV show and his alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Register Citizen

'The Wire' Creator David Simon Pens Tribute to Michael K. Williams

The remembrance centers around a conversation Williams had about his character, and the series itself, with the writers prior to the acclaimed show’s second season, which Williams felt was straying fundamentally from the acclaimed Season One. More from Rolling Stone. Jonathan Majors Honors Michael K. Williams: 'A Man Who Put...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe R. Lansdale
Person
George Michael
Person
Bessie Smith
Person
Madonna
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Tupac Shakur
Thrillist

You Owe It to Yourself to Watch Michael K. Williams and Anthony Bourdain Explore Brooklyn

As the devastating news spread yesterday that the beloved actor Michael K. Williams had died at his home in Brooklyn at the age of 54, fans and colleagues remembered his astounding work in film and television. Plenty mourned him by referencing his indelible work as Omar Little on The Wire, one of the greatest television characters of all time. Others remembered his currently Emmy nominated work in Lovecraft Country. But one appearance that featured Williams simply as himself takes on a new level of profundity.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hollywood Mourns Beloved Actor Michael K. Williams

Remembrances are pouring in for Michael K. Williams, who passed away at the age of 54 over Labor Day weekend. The actor and activist’s family shared the news on September 6, after finding him deceased in his Brooklyn apartment following a suspected drug overdose. Most people recognize Williams from his...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Michael K. Williams Remembered by The Wire Co-Star Wendell Pierce as 'Always Truthful, Never Inauthentic'

Wendell Pierce has paid heartfelt tribute to The Wire co-star Michael K. Williams, who on Monday was found dead at the age of 54. Pierce played Detective Bunk Moreland to Williams’ Omar Little, with the duo’s bench scene in Season 3’s “Homecoming” (embedded below) often cited as one of the acclaimed HBO crime drama’s very best moments. “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss,”  Pierce said at the start of a long Twitter thread. “A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hap And Leonard#Hbo#The Wire#Slave#Mafia#Ptsd#Lovecraft Country#The Vanderveer Estates
wmleader.com

Neighbors remember ‘Wire’ star Michael K. Williams

“A man gotta have a code” — and for Michael K. Williams, that was being a good neighbor. “The Wire” star — who died of a suspected heroin overdose Monday at 54 — was known around his Brooklyn high-rise as friendly, down to earth and quick with a joke. “He...
CELEBRITIES
The Quietus

Omar Going – On Michael K. Williams' Sudden Passing

Manu Ekanayake reflects on the passing of once-in-a-lifetime actor Michael K Williams, saying he should be remembered for his intent, and more than just the one role that will come to define him. Michael K Williams courtesy of ABC. I vividly remember telling my mid-2000s housemates that The Wire was...
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K Williams, Says ‘A Real Pleasure to Work With You and Call You a Friend’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late Snitch co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late ‘The Wire’ star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, “You’ll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj.” Johnny Depp Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Deauville Film Fest Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Amber Heard (See Pics).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Carnarsie Courier

East Flatbush - Celebrating The Life Of Michael K. Williams

Williams grew up in the Flatbush Gardens apartments, on New York and Foster Avenues, and was known for giving back to his community, never forgetting his roots. On Tuesday night, September 7th, community activists, residents and fans held a candlelight prayer vigil in remembrance of the well-loved actor. Activist Tony Herbert was the organizer and main speaker at the event, which took place on the grounds of Flatbush Gardens. Also present were members of the 67th Precinct and Brooklyn South Community Affairs, the Rev. Terry Lee and The Advocates Without Borders Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Remembering Michael K Williams

Episode 51: Plus, inside Hollywood’s post-9/11 Pentagon meeting. This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the mass exodus at Time’s Up, Britney Spears’ conservatorship being one step closer to ending and a preview of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Then, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy