What Making Bitcoin an Official National Currency Means for El Salvador
Today is historic day for El Salvador — and for Bitcoin. On September 7, El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as an official national currency, alongside the U.S. dollar. People in the Central American country will be able to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender in a wide range of exchanges. Residents can pay their taxes with Bitcoin, and stores and businesses can accept Bitcoin as payment and list prices for goods and services in the cryptocurrency.money.com
