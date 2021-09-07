CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is the panorama of access to capital for SMEs in Mexico?

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In their quest to promote the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Mexico, the business accelerator and entrepreneurial capital fund WORTEV, in collaboration with the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) and Entrepreneur, carry out research to obtain relevant data on the challenges and obstacles they face. small and medium-sized companies seeking capital.

Related
Entrepreneur

How important are early stage companies to 'Venture Capital' in Mexico?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In Mexico, many innovative projects with operational, commercial and financial viability have disappeared in the early stages due to lack of financing, since surviving during the first years can be a challenge. The vast majority of those who succumb prematurely are small and medium-sized companies or recently created startups, which despite having growth potential are unable to consolidate their business.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Aligner war begins? This Chilean startup Wizz seeks to consolidate in the Mexican market with low cost invisible orthodontics

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. According to the Mexican Institute of Social Security, 90% of Mexicans have oral health problems. While having crooked teeth or as it is medically known, having a malocclusion is only part of these problems, its lack of treatment can cause worse damage in the long term. Not taking care of this condition can cause diseases such as cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, as well as emotional conflicts due to low self-esteem.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Will Be The Cost Of Doing Cannabis Business in Mexico...If The Country Finally Legalizes It?

Medical marijuana has been legalized in Mexico since June 2017 and, in 2018, Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice ruled that banning the plant was unconstitutional. On April 30, 2021, Mexico's Congress failed to pass adult-use legalization orders that were handed down by five Supreme Court rulings, marking the fourth time the deadline was missed. Now, a bill to legalize recreational cannabis is expected to be brought to a vote.
INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Kyiara launches trade platform for African SMEs

Kyiara Technologies has achieved a soft-launch of its trade receivables platform – KYIARA on 26 August 2021, in a bid to provide access to unlimited working capital for SMEs across Africa. Kyiara was created to help small and medium businesses across Africa. The platform aims to strengthen Africa’s invoice factoring...
ECONOMY
