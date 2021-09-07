What is the panorama of access to capital for SMEs in Mexico?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. According to the Mexican Institute of Social Security, 90% of Mexicans have oral health problems. While having crooked teeth or as it is medically known, having a malocclusion is only part of these problems, its lack of treatment can cause worse damage in the long term. Not taking care of this condition can cause diseases such as cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, as well as emotional conflicts due to low self-esteem.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO